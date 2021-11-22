EFE.- Mexican authorities intercepted 36 migrants who were traveling crammed into a pirate ambulance in Tabasco, a southeastern state of the country, according to the National Migration Institute (INM) on Sunday.

In the vehicle without license plates, 17 adults were traveling alone from Honduras, Guatemala and Nicaragua, eight people from a Honduran family, and 11 unaccompanied minors from Honduras, Guatemala and Nicaragua, the agency detailed in a statement.

The immigration agents intercepted the foreigners “with irregular stay” at the immigration control point “La Venta” at 09.55 local time (15.55 GMT) with the support of the Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena) and the National Guard (GN ).

Authorities detained the intensive care unit ambulance, without license plates, to “conduct a routine check.”

“The unit was led by an adult man without a uniform or clothing characteristic of paramedics groups, and when the unit’s side door was opened, the migrants descended,” said the INM, which depends on the Ministry of the Interior (Segob).

The finding comes as two migrant caravans, one in Veracruz and the other in Chiapas, on the border with Guatemala, have garnered national attention in recent weeks.

The region is experiencing a record migratory flow to the United States, whose Customs and Border Protection (CBP) “found” more than 1.7 million illegal immigrants on the border with Mexico in fiscal year 2021, which ended on September 30. .

Mexico has detected more than 190,000 undocumented immigrants from January to September, about triple the number in 2020, in addition to having deported almost 74,300, according to the Migration Policy Unit of the Ministry of the Interior (Segob).

Just on Saturday the INM reported the discovery of 600 migrants traveling crowded together in two trailers in Acayucan, Veracruz, also in the southeast of the country.

In the operation this Sunday, the authorities detained the driver and seized the vehicle after transferring them to the headquarters of the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) in the municipality of Cárdenas, Tabasco.

“The Sedena, the GN and the INM reaffirm their commitment to maintain a safe, orderly and regular migration, with strict adherence and respect for the rights of people in a condition of mobility in the national territory,” the official statement concluded.

