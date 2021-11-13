11-13-2021 Indigenous self-defense groups of Cintalapa, in Chiapas. Indigenous people from the Rafael Cal y Mayor community of the Cintalapa municipality have announced that they will defend their belonging to Chiapas if necessary by armed means despite the decision of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) that has ruled that 160,000 hectares where Several communities have arisen for half a century in Los Chimalapas, they will belong to Oaxaca. POLITICS CENTRAL AMERICA MEXICO INDIGENOUS MILICIAS DE CINTALAPA (INDIGENOUS MILICIAS DE CINTALAPA /)

Indigenous people from the Rafael Cal y Mayor community of the Cintalapa municipality have announced that they will defend their belonging to Chiapas if necessary by armed means despite the decision of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) that has ruled that 160,000 hectares where Several communities have arisen for half a century in Los Chimalapas, they will belong to Oaxaca.

Neighbors have sent the media photographs in which they appear with assault rifles and have announced that they will appeal to Convention 169 of the International Labor Organization on indigenous and tribal peoples so that their right is respected.

Around Cal y Mayor is the area with the largest number of agrarian nuclei, where indigenous people from the Highlands of Chiapas have settled in protected lands in the Los Chimalapas jungle, according to environmental organizations.

The inhabitants of Cal y Mayor do not want to belong to Oaxaca, because in Los Chimalapas the community members are governed by uses and customs. In this dispute over land there have been killings and kidnappings.