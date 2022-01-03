It is difficult to know with certainty to what extent the domestic consumption of urea depends on imports since neither the National Association of the Chemical Industry nor the Energy Information System, in fact, nor Pemex itself, show information regarding national production .

What is known is that Pro-Agroindustria, one of the plants that the national oil company acquired in the last administration, began to produce urea intermittently in April 2020, although it ceased operations in April 2021 due to the interruption in supply. of ammonia.

In his appearance in the Chamber of Deputies on October 27, Octavio Romero Oropeza briefly commented, words plus words less and without giving details, that fertilizers are already being produced in the two plants that were bought at a premium in the previous government. Regardless of what the Pemex director may argue, the point is that domestic farmers are highly dependent on supplying urea (and other fertilizers) from abroad.

Let’s look at some numbers.

In the first nine months of 2020, the country imported 1,586,791 tons of urea with a value of 407.9 million dollars (mdd), according to data from the Ministry of the Economy. But given the high prices, the amount reported during the same months of 2021 totaled 525 million dollars, although for a lower volume, that is, 1,333,790 tons.

It is clear that, in this context, Mexico – like other importing countries – is allocating more dollars to obtain fewer tons of urea, which makes us estimate that, at this rate, Mexico is on track to dispense in 2021 around 700 million dollars for urea purchases abroad – the highest amount since it has been recorded.

What is happening in the global fertilizer market?

In accordance with DTN , a firm focused on market analysis that compiles information from 300 fertilizer retailers in the United States, the average price of urea soared from $ 359 in the first week of December 2020 to $ 873 a year later.