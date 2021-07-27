They have been considered within the World Heritage list by this United Nations body.This catholic enclosure located in the capital of the state of Tlaxcala is part of the so-called corridor of “”. This candidacy will be evaluated at the meeting that the Unesco committee will have via teleconference from Fuzhou, China. Where pending preservation and restoration issues will be discussed, since in 2020 the meeting had to be canceled due to Covid-19.So far Mexico has 35 places considered a priority to be preserved. These fabulous places are divided into: 27 historical, 6 natural and 2 mixed; Furthermore, here are 5 Intangible Cultural Heritage.

Among the historical ones is the historical center of Mexico City, Teotihuacán, Chichén Itzá, Paquimé and Guanajuato, to name a few. Regarding intangible heritage, there are: traditional gastronomy, the Papantla flyers, the Day of the Dead, La pirekua in Michoacán and the parachicos in Chiapas.