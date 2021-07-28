Double expulsion

But, Jaime Lozano’s men managed to impose their technical superiority and bring danger to the goal defended by Ronwen Williams.A distant shot by Evidence Makgopa that narrowly missed (13) warned the ‘Tri’ that there was no room for oversights, but just a few minutes later Uriel Antuna delved into the right to put a ball into the area where Alexis Vega arrived to put the 1-0 shot at point-blank range (18).The goal encouraged Mexico, who went up in search of a goal that would give some tranquility and that he was about to arrive in a shot from Romo to the crossbar, whose rebound was finished off again by Alexis Vega, meeting with goalkeeper Williams (34 ).The so much of the tranquility arrived at the edge of the rest when the ‘Tri’ took advantage of a defensive error of the South Africans.

In a small commotion in the area with several rebounds, Romo ended up finishing in the mouth of the goal to make it 2-0 (44), which certified a little more the passage of the Mexicans to the next phase.

After the break, South Africa took a timid step forward, trying to intensify its pressure against a Mexican team, which sought to manage the match supported by the scoreboard and its dominance of the ball.

The game got even more uphill for South Africa when they were left with ten due to the expulsion of captain Repo Malepe, after a review in the VAR, for a hard tackle on Vega (56), but the forces were balanced ten minutes later by the direct red to Carlos Rodríguez (65) when missing a promising progression by Luther Singh, who was leaving alone towards the Mexican goal.

Between those two expulsions, Henry Martín took advantage of a pass from Carlos Rodríguez to unleash a right hand that put the final 3-0 on the scoreboard (59).

Mexico, which had fallen in the group stage of Rio-2016, after winning gold in London-2012, will be able to continue on its way in search of a medal in these Olympic Games for what it will face on Saturday in the quarterfinals against Korea del South at Yokohama International Stadium.

In the other match of the key, Japan beat France 4-0 with goals from Takefusa Kubo (27), Hiroki Sakai (34), Koji Miyoshi (70) and Daizen Maeda (90 + 1), defeating the Gauls of the tournament Olympic.