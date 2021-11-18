The Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris), received the early morning of this day the approval of its membership as a member of the International Conference on Harmonization of Technical Requirements for the Registration of Pharmaceutical Products for Human Use, better known as ICH, for its acronym in English. This confirmation comes after a previous unsuccessful attempt in 2017.

ICH is known by health agencies as the maximum forum

ICH is known by health agencies as the highest forum for the harmonization of technical requirements for drug registration. Membership is considered by Cofepris a priority strategy, since it will allow the approval of regulation, surveillance and development of technical-scientific guides.

This morning, Cofepris received approval of its membership for ICH. With this, we became the first Spanish-speaking country to be a member of this maximum forum for the harmonization of technical requirements for drug registration. pic.twitter.com/oenoSBKezz – COFEPRIS (@COFEPRIS) November 17, 2021

ICH member countries approved Mexico’s nomination without objection during the plenary meeting of their assembly. Which was developed virtually at 1:00 p.m. from Geneva, 6:00 a.m. from Mexico. After an application process over several months.

This achievement represents an advance for the country, since having membership contributes to promoting public health. Encouraging new technologies and the introduction of new medicines accepted worldwide. Which will improve access and availability for patients.

Mexico becomes a strategic and competitive destination for clinical trials

By being a member of the ICH, Mexico becomes a strategic and competitive destination for conducting clinical trials. Eliminating the need to duplicate tests carried out during the research and development of new drugs. With processes approved to those of Europe and countries such as the United States, Canada and Japan.

In the Americas region, only Canada, the United States, and Brazil are part of the ICH. After acceptance by the assembly, Mexico becomes the fourth country on the continent to be a member. As well as the first Spanish-speaking nation.

A key step to strengthen the regulation of pharmaceutical products

In his speech before the virtual assembly, the head of Cofepris, Alejandro Svarch Pérez, highlighted the role of Mexico through its regulatory agency. To prevent health risks among the more than 129 million people who live and transit in the country, as well as its neighbors in Central America and the Caribbean.

“It is our priority to align our processes with the best international practices to facilitate access to medicines. Especially from our most vulnerable population. We work to provide safe, effective and quality medicines in our country. And we are sure that harmonization is a crucial element for the proper functioning of health systems, ”said Svarch Pérez.

He listed this incorporation of Mexico as a key step to strengthen the regulation of pharmaceutical products and clinical research throughout the region, which will facilitate earlier and equitable access to innovative therapies.

With this approval, today Cofepris is considered a regulatory authority with a high level of demand, in accordance with the standards of the World Health Organization (WHO).

Related Notes:

Pfizer agrees to allow other companies to make its COVID-19 pill

Trials of an anticovid vaccine administered via skin patch begin

EMA approves 2 new treatments for COVID-19 patients