This November 30 is the International Computer Security Day, Therefore, experts warned about the increase in cyber attacks and information theft both in companies and in the public sector, where Mexico is an important target, according to data from the multinational Fortinet.

During the first half of the year alone, they said, more than 91,000 million attempted cyberattacks were registered in Latin America, of which more than 60,000 million occurred in Mexico during the first half of 2021, which places the country in the first place in the region against this type of threats.

Mexico ranked first in the region with 67% attack attempts, followed by Brazil with 17.8% and Peru with 5.1%, according to Fortinet.

“It is becoming more and more common to hear in the news about attacks ransomware, in which companies are victims of the attempt or theft of information and later demand a reward in exchange for it. This is a practice that is not new and that, unfortunately, has increased as digitization grows, “said Martín Malievac, director of Research and Development at Napse, a company specializing in technological solutions for retail, quoted in the statement.

“Once the server or your information is hijacked – including that of partners and clients – you only have two options: you agree to the blackmail or you reinstall everything from scratch. Both options involve spending large amounts of money, not to mention the time and human resources that you must invest to correct the problem, “he added.

Cybersecurity, he added, has become a critical issue for all types of organizations, regardless of their size, since vulnerability in systems can wreak economic and reputational havoc on any company.

Just at the beginning of June, it was announced that the National Lottery had suffered a cyberattack and that information from the agency was stolen by cybercriminals.

“Regarding the cyber attack on the systems of the National Lottery, it is reported that two weeks ago a theft of information was detected in the administrative area of ​​the National Lottery, before Forecasts, by criminals operating internationally,” reported the institution at the time.

Lotenal added then that it began the management of a modernization program of computer systems and that it had the support of information in all areas, in addition to the contests and sweepstakes operating normally.

To prevent this from happening, the specialist recommended regular penetration tests, which are specifically designed to find vulnerabilities or “holes” that attackers take advantage of to enter systems. This type of software, in addition to identifying weaknesses, solves and alerts them quickly.

Taking into account that more and more companies work under a hybrid scheme, between the office and homes, the cloud infrastructure is the best ally for the protection of information, instead of installing a server, with the risk that someone external or internal access to it, steal the data or leave it disabled.

“The cloud is a good tool because it is a way of taking a solution that is on the internet, but it gives us tools to generate greater security such as alerts and access with techniques such as the token, generate users with certain types of permissions, among other functionalities “, he added.

With the growth of electronic commerce, companies are not the only ones exposed to a cyberattack, so protection measures must be extended to their users, added the specialist.

Considering the costs and losses that a cyber attack implies, it is essential to invest in expert personnel and secure platforms or have allies so that companies reduce the dangers and do not see their operation compromised.

