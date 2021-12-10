EFE.- Mexico commemorates this Thursday the International Day against Corruption with the persistent rhetoric of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to end this “plague”, although, according to experts, with the same results and even setbacks in transparency.

Although it arrived in 2018 with the promise of “banishing” corruption, specialists point out that the president has concentrated the fight against corruption on his personal image, it has weakened the institutions of transparency and used the Army to justify opacity.

In general, “there have been more setbacks than advances,” says Dalia Toledo, director of Public Finance and Anti-Corruption at Ethos: Public Policy Laboratory.

“Despite the fact that Andrés Manuel used the fight against corruption as one of the great emblems of his campaign and of his current government, he has given us signs that on the one hand this fight is not serious and, on the other hand, he wants to to do it outside the institutions ”, he says.

Perception vs reality

Mexico showed an improvement and rose in the first two years of López Obrador’s term from position 138 to 124 in the Corruption Perception Index (CPI) of Transparency International.

The change of administration “implied a very strong change at the level of perception,” explains Irene Tello, executive director of the association Impunidad Cero.

“The good thing is that the fight against impunity continues to be mentioned as the main objective of the current Administration. It should also be noted that at the level of perception at the beginning they had done very well ”, he says.

In contrast, the proportion of the population that was a victim of corruption in a government procedure grew, rising to 15.7% in 2019 from 14.6% in 2017, reported the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi) on the occasion of this International Day Against Corruption.

What’s more, the population in Mexico paid for corruption 12,769.7 million pesos, 64.1% more than in 2017, added Inegi.

While the 2021 Rule of Law Index, from The World Justice Project, last October ranked Mexico in 135th place out of 139 nations evaluated for corruption, only above Uganda, Cameroon, Cambodia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Between old and new scandals

In this context, Tello warns that it is “very worrying” that there is no progress in the great cases of the past, not even in those that the Government mentions as a priority, such as the case of Odebrecht and Emilio Lozoya, former director of Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex).

“It is worrying that the necessary decisions are not taken to really combat impunity in acts of corruption, not only from the past, but also no longer allowed in the current Administration, “says the director of Impunidad Cero.

Officials from the López Obrador government have also been spattered with scandals, such as the attorney general, Alejandro Gertz Manero, and the former head of the Financial Intelligence Unit (UIF) Santiago Nieto.

Just this week it was leaked to the newspapers that the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) was investigating the alleged illicit enrichment of Nieto while he directed the UIF, which in turn was investigating the purchase of luxury cars and millionaire transfers from the prosecutor’s real estate.

“Not only do we not see coordination, but we also see an open enmity between the members of the Government themselves, when it is assumed that the great objective of this Administration is to end impunity in corruption,” laments Tello.

Promise kept?

Despite the panorama, López Obrador has argued that thanks to his example he has cleaned up government corruption “as you sweep the stairs: from top to bottom.”

“What should be clear is that we are not anyone’s cover and we have proposed to end corruption and impunity, whoever it is,” said the president this Wednesday in reference to the UIF scandal.

But Impunidad Cero and Ethos question that the “personal example” is enough, so they ask to strengthen the National Anti-Corruption System (SNA), which López Obrador has weakened.

“What we are betting on is that there is a fight against corruption that does not depend on the political will of anyone. What if López Obrador is now and then there is another president, that the fight against corruption continues to have effective results without being used as a political weapon”, Declares Toledo.

The Ethos expert denounces “the constant attack” by the president on civil associations and the National Institute for Transparency and Access to Information (INAI).

As an example, he enunciates the recent agreement of the president that classifies his government’s infrastructure works as “national security”, which empowers the Armed Forces and prevents the request for information on projects.

“The information that is classified as reserved is very large and there are more and more disagreements because no answers are received. This six-year term has been characterized by that, by less openness to information ”, he concludes.

