Mexico went from being the country number 23 to 46 in the list presented by the United Nations Organization with the happiest places in the world during 2020.

The UN World Happiness Report 2021 evaluated the impact of Covid-19 on the quality of life of the world population and the different government actions to face the pandemic.

In America, Mexico appears in sixth place after Brazil, Chile, Uruguay, Canada and the United States.

Mexico had positioned itself as the 23rd country on this list in the period from 2017 to 2019, now it ranks 46th.

Finland, Iceland, Denmark, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Sweden, Germany, Norway, New Zealand and Australia ranked as the 10 happiest countries in the world.

The study acknowledges that The main challenges that have been faced in recent times are economic insecurity, stress, as well as different challenges in physical and mental health.

For this ranking, the interviewees were asked the rating they would give to their life on a scale of 1 to 10, if they had laughed or enjoyed the day before or if they had experienced anger, sadness or worry.

