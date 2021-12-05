EFE.- Mexican authorities have intercepted 228,115 migrants and deported 82,627 from January to October 2021, which is close to figures not seen in more than 15 years, data from the Government’s Migration Policy Unit revealed this Friday.

Immigration arrests are already almost 64% more than the arrests of all of 2020, when there were 82,379, while deportations are 27% more than all of the previous year, when 60,315 were registered.

With these figures, Mexico is close to the statistics of 2005, when it captured more than 240,000 migrants, of which it deported about 232,000, according to historical data from the Migration Policy Unit, which depends on the Ministry of the Interior. (Segob).

Of the migrants detained in 2021, more than a fifth, 48,707, have been minors, although only 1,124 are considered unaccompanied.

This figure is more than four times that of 2020, when the authorities intercepted 11,262 migrants between the ages of 0 and 17, of whom 453 were unaccompanied.

Of the total number of foreigners intercepted, the majority were from Central America, with more than 192,000 of the total.

This was followed by the Caribbean, with around 22,800, and South America, with almost 8,400 intercepted, in addition to the rest of other regions.

By country, the main origin has been Honduras (97,968), Guatemala (64,733), El Salvador (18,988), Haiti (17,516) and Nicaragua (10,960).

The authorities have made the majority of the captures on the southern border, in the states of Chiapas (67,376) and Tabasco (27,273).

They are followed by Tamaulipas (21,863), a border state with Texas in the northeast of the country.

The region is experiencing a record migratory flow to the United States, whose Customs and Border Protection (CBP) “found” more than 1.7 million illegal immigrants on the border with Mexico in fiscal year 2021, which ended on September 30.

The Mexican Government has received criticism for its treatment of migrants and the current deployment of more than 28,000 elements of the Armed Forces on the northern and southern borders for migratory tasks.

In addition, the US president, Joe Biden, agreed with his Mexican counterpart, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, to reestablish the “Stay in Mexico” program as of next Monday, to force asylum seekers from the United States to wait for their process in Mexican territory. .

The Mexican government promised this Friday that “for humanitarian reasons and temporarily, certain people who will wait in Mexico for their immigration process before US courts will not return to their countries of origin.”

“The main reason for this decision is to improve the conditions of migrants in a substantive way, allow their asylum process in the United States and ensure their rights,” said Roberto Velasco, head for North America of the Secretary of Relations, on video. Exteriors (SRE).