Mexico enters the Top 10 countries that visit PornHub the most

The year is coming to an end, and while some brands like Twitter, Spotify and even Nintendo They launched tools to let you know what were some of your highlights of this 2021, PornHub has also decided to join this trend.

That’s right, the popular adult platform has revealed some definitely interesting facts, such as that Mexico it ranks number six in terms of visits to this site. Additionally, it was announced that the average time per visit is nine minutes and 16 seconds.

Curiously, Mexico stands out in the percentage of female visitors in PornHub; 43% of the visitors are women and 57% men.

Similarly, PornHub tracks from which devices its content is consumed, and to no one’s surprise, it was announced that smartphones dominate this section with 96%.

To go closing, PornHub It also revealed which are the categories or the most searched terms within this platform. Be careful with the following graph as it includes some inappropriate words.

And finally, it was announced which are the most wanted video game characters on the site: – Lara Croft – D.Va – Super Mario – Jill Valentine – Princess Peach

Editor’s note: Well, they are certainly fun facts to take into account. It is certainly surprising to see Super Mario on the list of the most searched on this site but hey, we do not come here to judge anyone. Nintendo must not be very happy about this.

Via: PornHub