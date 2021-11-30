The situation caused by the current pandemic continues at a critical time. So far it has caused just over 293 thousand deaths in our country. While there are also more than three million people who have been infected and have overcome the disease. Although many have already fully recovered, there are also others that developed sequels that have not yet disappeared. This phenomenon has been baptized as Post Covid-19 Syndrome and there is still no explanation as to why it affects some and not others.

This situation is not exclusive to Mexico but has occurred in the rest of the planet. Even the World Health Organization (WHO) has already published a medical guide to care for these types of patients. The goal is to aid in recovery and avoid affecting quality of life.

More frequent sequelae left by the disease

Now, in simple terms, Post Covid-19 Syndrome is used for patients with sequelae that remain after the initial infection. They must continue for at least two months to be considered in this category. While what is not yet known is the total duration of the discomfort. In some of the early patients they have lasted for more than a year so they may never go away.

Within the most common sequelae fatigue, dyspnea, and extreme tiredness are found, which are maintained in most survivors. Current evidence has shown that people do not maintain the same performance as before they were infected. Many of them tire easily and even simple activities such as going up and down stairs represent a strong challenge.

Other aspects that are frequent are insomnia, distraction and the loss of smell and taste. All of these features appear with infection but remain after apparent cure. While not only physical but also emotional health is affected. So far it has been identified that the majority of survivors have severe depression.

Exclusive first space for patients who overcome the infection

For all the above, the local deputy Maxta González Castillo proposed the creation of the first exclusive hospital for the care of patients with Post Covid-19 Syndrome in Mexico City. He noted that it requires a space that focuses entirely on the monitoring and rehabilitation of survivors.

In this sense, various hospitals in the country offer support to those who have recovered from the infection. That is why they are now looking for a specialized one in this area in the Mexican capital.

The proposal indicates that physical, psychological and neurological sequelae would be treated. In addition, the service of measuring the level of oxygen saturation in blood, at rest and in motion, would also be offered; torax X ray; spirometry to check lung function; electrocardiogram to rule out any cardiac sequelae; hematic biometry and blood chemistry.

In addition, it is also proposed to offer respiratory rehabilitation exercises with inspirometer, thoracic and diaphragm strengthening exercises, muscle strengthening, massage therapy, olfactory rehabilitation aromatherapy, cold laser to reverse inflammatory processes, electro stimulation and therapeutic ultrasound for pain management.

At the moment the hospital to treat patients with Post Covid-19 Syndrome remains as a proposal. To obtain its approval, the approval of the request in the Expenditure Budget 2022 is required.