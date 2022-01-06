The IMSS highlighted that although jobs were lost in December, as is often the case every year, the level of jobs remained above those reported before the pandemic.

The average salary with which the workers contributed was 438.6 pesos per day, which means an increase of 7.5% in annual terms.

The industry where the greatest job creation was recorded was transportation and communications, with a growth of 11%; followed by the extractive industry, with 8.1%.

The construction industry had a growth of 6.8% in jobs and commerce 6.3%.

The states with the highest number of jobs were Tabasco, Quintana Roo, Baja California Sur, Nayarit and Hidalgo.

The employment figure exceeded those estimated by the Bank of Mexico (Banxico), which expected the creation of up to 840,000 formal jobs.