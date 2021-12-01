Escobar points out that the Iztapalapa, Tlalpan Cuauhtémoc and Álvaro Obregón municipalities are the demarcations that concentrate the most points of connectivity, having more than a thousand sites, due to the fact that they had more infrastructure, such as video surveillance cameras.

Telmex is the main enabler of Wi-Fi points, having 90% of the Mexico City project. “When they arrived [el equipo de la Agencia Digital Pública de la Ciudad de México] This administration, in December 2018, inherited a contract for the provision of links that offer connectivity between surveillance cameras, and it ended its period in three weeks, which made it impossible to make a tender in a timely manner, “he explains. the official. “In order to guarantee the provision of services and not risk them being removed, what was done was to review the conditions of consideration of Telefonos de México (Telmex) so that the contract could be continued, and where the City it had some benefits, such as hiring the Wi-Fi service at no additional cost ”.

Escobar Méndez assures that the project is currently analyzing whether it will develop a tender for other telecommunications operators such as AT&T or Telefónica to join the Mexico City connectivity plan.

Could public phone booths be enabled as Wi-Fi points?

The directive comments that turning public phone booths into free Wi-Fi hotspots is something that should be analyzed from a utilitarian perspective.

“In the case of cabins, the predominant operator [Telmex] its concession is obliged to install phone booths, for this reason it would have to analyze the use they currently have and how much it will prevail over time. And if indeed it would be convenient or not to install infrastructure such as Wi-Fi ”, he says.