EFE.- The Government of Mexico City admitted this Thursday an increase in covid-19 cases, but argued that “it is not something uncontrolled” despite the presence of the new omicron variant.

The positive cases detected went from an average of daily increases of less than 100 to one close to 125, according to Eduardo Clark, general director of Digital Government, at the weekly covid-19 conference in Mexico City.

“We started the week with a slightly upward trend in the number of positives identified, it is not something uncontrolled, it is not something of great magnitude, but it is important to monitor the indicators day by day,” said the official.

The capital has been the focus of the pandemic in Mexico, which accumulates more than 3.9 million cases and almost 300,000 deaths, the fourth highest figure in the world.

The federal government has confirmed just over 20 cases of the new omicron variant this month, but the Administration of the capital denied that it is behind the increase in infections.

“This increase that we see, which is about 10 days old, we believe that it is much more associated, not with an issue still of the omicron variant, but with what in many parts of the world they have seen with the winter season, because they are increases relatively small, “Clark said.

The official stated that Mexico City will be on a green traffic light for the next two weeks due to a low epidemic risk of covid-19.

Despite the new variant, the Government of Mexico and that of the capital have ruled out greater restrictions for the new omicron variant.

Even President Andrés Manuel López Obrador reiterated this Thursday his recommendation to “meet” again with loved ones during the Christmas festivities.

“May this Christmas be one of happiness, harmony, reconciliation, love with our loved ones, also with our friends, with whom we distance ourselves, but who can reconcile in these times,” he declared in his daily press conference.

The capital government reported a reduction in hospitalizations in the metropolitan area, from 500 hospitalized a week ago to 426.

Only in the jurisdiction of Mexico City there are 319 hospitalized, so “the hospital occupancy has practically been reduced by half, compared to the minimum” previous in June, said Clark.

The capital government has trusted in the speed of vaccination of the third booster dose of covid-19 to adults over 60 years of age, to which medical staff and teachers will soon join.