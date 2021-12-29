In this regard, and based on figures provided by the IDC (International Data Corporation), in Latin America more than 225,000 experts in Artificial Intelligence technology will be sued by 2023.

Faced with this forecast, it is worth stopping and wondering if Mexico has the potential to become the new hub of technology and innovation in Latin America. And the answer, definitely, is yes.

In recent years, Mexico has shown that it has enormous potential, the talent, and the creativity necessary to transform itself and become the technological capital of the region.

Under this premise, it is important for me to mention some of the strengths that provide us with a unique and exceptional growth potential: we have a dynamic market, a strategic proximity to the United States market, a time zone aligned with large technological development centers such as Silicon Valley and a talent pool of more than 12,000 new graduates in Information Science and Technology annually.

In addition, in the country new startups with a double-digit growth rate in sectors such as Fintech, as indicated Finnovista . On the other hand, we have a huge estimated domestic consumer market. According to INEGI , Mexico ranks 11th among the most populous nations in the world.

As we can see, there are many strengths that we have as a nation. Among all of them we cannot fail to underline the great talent of many Mexican programmers, who have led the country to become a spearhead and a great technological benchmark in Latin America.

In fact, Techcrunch , one of the most important digital magazines of technology and startupsHe pointed out in a publication that the United States should see Mexico as a main provider of talent, a reality that has been on the rise since 2020.

In this regard, the vacancies offered by US companies to workers in Mexico during that year were encouraged by the growth of job offers that give the possibility of doing remote workhome office).

According to Emmanuel Olvera, founder and director of IT jobs (Job search site specializing in the Information and Communication Technologies sector), this type of offers grew 1,000% in 2020, compared to 2019, since they went from 31 to 368 vacancies with this modality, according to what was published in The Economist .

These figures show that the Mexican programming community has become one of the most sought after by US companies for technology-related positions.