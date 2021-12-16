On December 14, a delegation from Mexico, headed by the secretary Marcelo Ebrard and the secretary Rosa Icela Rodríguez; and a delegation from the United States led by Ambassador Ken salazar and the head of mission of the embassy, Stephanie Syptak-Ramnath.

The purpose of this meeting stems from the High Level Dialogue on Security (DANS) that was held last October, and launches the Bicentennial understanding, through the installation of their respective work subgroups. The Bicentennial Understanding proposes a new shared vision of security and regional collaboration anchored in respect for the sovereignty of each country and the establishment of a comprehensive and long-term approach to guide future bilateral actions.

As part of the advances, the Preliminary Action Plan for the next three years of bilateral security cooperation, which was subsequently reviewed and adopted by the working subgroups. Also, the delegations of both countries defined the calendars of activities to address the security challenges in Mexico and the United States in a timely manner.

The Secretary of Foreign Relations stressed the relevance of this meeting as “a historical event, in which the Bicentennial Understanding becomes operational, and his birth certificate is issued”. The Chancellor also commented that through the putting into action of the working subgroups “marks a new era in favor of public safety with the participation of the United States”And thus dismissed the stage of the defunct Merida Initiative.

For its part, the Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection highlighted the coordinated work between both administrations to produce the working documents that frame this meeting, which “today it becomes the most important element of binational cooperation in security matters”. The secretary urged the participating officials to “jointly build the peace that our nations require”.

DZ