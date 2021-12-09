The Mexican soccer team closed its activity in 2021 with a 2-2 draw against its Chilean counterpart this Wednesday in a preparation match played on the field of the Q2 stadium in Austin (USA).

Santiago Giménez, at minute 9, and Jordan Silva, at 64, scored the goals for the Mexican team. Iván Morales, at 21, and Pablo Parra, at 86, scored for La Roja.

Both teams took the opportunity to debut players in their starting eleven. Goalkeeper Carlos Acevedo and defenders Julián Araujo, Luis Olivas and Salvador Reyes made their debut for the ‘Tri’.

For La Roja, goalkeeper Sebastián Pérez and defenders Jeyson Rojas and Benjamin Kuscevic appeared for the first time.

Mexican goalkeeper Acevedo didn’t have to wait long to show himself. At minute 3, Marcelino Núñez took a free kick and sent the ball into the area where Kuscevic connected a header that required the goalkeeper to fly.

The 1-0 of the Mexican team was derived from a shot that goalkeeper Pérez rejected; the ball was served in the heart of the area where Giménez appeared to sign the goal.

The Chilean squad drew 1-1 after a cross by Joaquín Montecinos that defender Jordan Silva could not clear, Acevedo rejected a first shot from Morales, but then he could not stop the second.

Danger plays were scarce and the next considerable approach was given to 52 when Giménez entered the Chilean area sneaking between Kuscevic and Rojas to take a shot that was blocked by goalkeeper Pérez.

Two minutes later, Pérez returned to save the Andean goal with a save to a heel shot to Giménez inside the small area.

Mexico found 2-1 on a stopped ball. Sebastián Córdova took a free kick and Silva scored the goal with a header.

At 70, the Aztec squad could have given the coup de grace had it not been for Pérez who held out in a hand-to-hand against Córdova and threw himself to his left to deflect a shot that was going to goal.

Near the end the expected debut of the youthful Marcelo Flores was recorded, although he did not have opportunities to show himself.

The 2-2 of La Roja was the work of Parra who appeared head-on in the area to sentence the final result with a left-footed shot.

After this match, Chile will face another friendly match against El Salvador in Los Angeles on Saturday; For its part, Mexico will be active until January 27 against Jamaica in the Concacaf World Cup qualifier.

