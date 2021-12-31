EFE.- The Ministry of Health (SSa) of Mexico reported this Thursday that the country registered 153 deaths from Covid-19 the previous day to reach 299,285 total deaths and 8,024 new infections for a total of 3,969,686.

The 8,024 infections are the highest number of confirmed cases since September 30 when 9,796 were reported.

With these figures, Mexico remains the fourth country with the most deaths from covid-19, behind the United States, Brazil and India, and the fifteenth in number of confirmed infections, according to the Johns Hopkins University count.

The health authorities recognize that, based on the death certificates, the pandemic would be around 448,000 deaths in the country and estimate that Mexico actually accumulates 4,195,183 infections.

The updated report on “Excess Mortality in Mexico” showed that until the 44th epidemiological week of 2021 -which ended on November 29, 2021-, the country registered 448,633 deaths associated with covid-19 more than those recorded by the SSa up to then.

Of the number of cases, there are 34,761 active, who have presented symptoms during the last 14 days. In addition, since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,306,071 people have recovered.

The average occupancy of general beds in Mexican hospitals stands at 15% and the use of intensive care beds at 11%.

Mexico detected the first person infected with the omicron variant on December 3 and since then there have been more than 40 cases confirmed by the state governments of Mexico City, State of Mexico, Nuevo León and Sinaloa.

The Government of Mexico said Tuesday that the omicron variant is “overestimated” because in Mexican territory the pandemic continues to decline, said Hugo López-Gatell, the official in charge of the pandemic in Mexico.

“The participation of the omicron variant is often overestimated. As we have said since October, it is indisputable that at some point in Mexico, as has happened in other countries, there may be a fourth wave, “said the Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion.

Unlike other countries, Mexico spent Christmas holidays without restrictions due to the pandemic.

Regarding deaths, Mexico City, the focus of the pandemic, accumulates about 18% of all deaths nationwide.

Precisely this Thursday, authorities of the Mexican capital indicated that the city is experiencing an increase in coronavirus infections but for now a fourth wave of covid is ruled out, the capital authorities assured this Thursday.

Vaccination plan

The authorities also indicated that within the vaccination program 148.81 million doses have been applied, adding 124,867 during the last day.

The Government of Mexico affirms that it is the seventh country that has applied the most doses in absolute numbers.

Of its 126 million inhabitants, 81.92 million in the country have at least one dose of the vaccine, that is, 88% of the total population of legal age.

Of that total, 89% (72.78 million) have completed their vaccination schedule.

This Thursday, Mexico received 592,020 doses of the Pfixer-BioNTech vaccine

Since the end of December 2020, 198.32 million vaccine doses have arrived in Mexico from the American companies Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna, the British AstraZeneca, the Russian Sputnik V and the Chinese CanSino or Sinovac.

