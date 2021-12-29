(EFE). The Ministry of Health of the federal government reported that the country registered 167 deaths from Covid-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total deaths to 298,944 and 4,426 new infections for a total of 3 million 956,372. Of the number of cases, there are 22,738 active, who have presented symptoms during the last 14 days.

In addition, since the beginning of the pandemic, 3 million 304,036 people have been recovered. The average occupancy of general beds in Mexican hospitals stands at 13% and the use of intensive care beds at 11%.

Mexico detected the first person infected with the omicron variant on December 3 and since then there have been more than 40 cases confirmed by the state governments of Mexico City, State of Mexico, Nuevo León and Sinaloa.

Hugo López-Gatell, undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion in Mexico, assured this Tuesday that the omicron variant is “overestimated” because in Mexican territory the pandemic continues to decline.

“The participation of the omicron variant is often overestimated. As we have said since October, it is indisputable that at some point in Mexico, as has happened in other countries, there may be a fourth wave, “said López-Gatell.

Unlike other countries, Mexico spent Christmas holidays without restrictions due to the pandemic. Until just this Tuesday the government of Mexico City reported that it will postpone the end of the year concert, scheduled for 6:30 p.m. in the Glorieta de La Palma in Paseo de la Reforma, and will advance the closing of the Zócalo Christmas festival .

The authorities also indicated that within the vaccination program 148.6 million doses have been applied, adding 57,205 during the last day. The Government of Mexico affirms that it is the seventh country that has applied the most doses in absolute numbers.

Of its 126 million inhabitants, 81.9 million in the country have at least one dose of the vaccine, that is, 87% of the total population of legal age. Of that total, 89% (72.71 million) have completed their vaccination schedule.

Since the end of December 2020, almost 200 million vaccine doses have arrived in Mexico from the American companies Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna, the British AstraZeneca, the Russian Sputnik V and the Chinese CanSino or Sinovac.

