EFE.- The Ministry of Health (Ssa) reported this Sunday that Mexico registered the Christmas weekend, 107 new deaths from Covid-19 to reach 298,777 total deaths and 3,719 new infections, for a total of 3,951,003.

With these figures, Mexico remains the fourth country with the most deaths from Covid-19, behind the United States, Brazil and India, and the fifteenth in number of confirmed infections, according to the Johns Hopkins University count.

The government did not report figures on December 25 because it was a Christmas holiday.

Of the number of cases, there are 20,568 active, who have presented symptoms during the last 14 days.

In addition, 3,300,843 people have recovered since the start of the pandemic.

The average occupancy of general beds in hospitals stands at 13% and the use of intensive care beds at 11%.

Mexico detected the first person infected with the Omicron variant on December 3 and Since then there have been more than 40 cases confirmed by the state governments of Mexico City, State of Mexico, Nuevo León and Sinaloa.

Even so, the federal government published its new epidemic risk semaphore in which, as of this Monday, 28 of the 32 states of the country will be in green for minimal danger.

Meanwhile, the other four states will be yellow for medium risk: Baja California, Chihuahua and Sonora, on the northern border, and Aguascalientes in the center of the country.

Unlike other countries, Mexico spent Christmas holidays without restrictions due to the pandemic.

The Ministry of Health affirmed that the current epidemic week begins with an 8% decrease in the number of estimated cases compared to last week.

VACCINATION PLAN

The authorities also indicated that within the vaccination program, 148.5 million doses have been applied, adding 37,650 during the last day.

The Government of Mexico affirms that it is the seventh country that has applied the most doses in absolute numbers.

Of its 126 million inhabitants, 81.9 million in the country have at least one dose of the vaccine, that is, 87% of the total of the adult population.

Of that total, 89% (72.69 million) have completed their vaccination schedule.

From the end of December 2020 almost 200 million doses of vaccines from the United States Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna have arrived in Mexico, the British AstraZeneca, the Russian Sputnik V and the Chinese CanSino or Sinovac.

