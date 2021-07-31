Mexico accumulated 19,346 new cases of Covid-19 this Friday, a new maximum of the third wave and maximum since January 23; It also added 459 deaths related to this disease in the last 24 hours, according to the technical statement from the Ministry of Health (Ssa).

With this, they add up to three consecutive days with more than 19 thousand infections, since 19,223 cases were registered yesterday and 19,028 on Wednesday, according to the agency.

With these data, the country reached 2,829,443 accumulated infections, while the total deaths since the pandemic began are 240,456, according to figures from Ssa.

Mexico remains the fourth country with the most deaths from Covid-19, behind the United States, Brazil and India, and is sixteenth in number of confirmed infections, according to the Johns Hopkins University count.

Follow us on Google News to keep you always informed

These figures come amid a third wave of infections, mainly among young people and unvaccinated adults as a result of the advance of the delta variant of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

In addition, health authorities estimate that the real number of infections is 3,026,891. Of this number, they are active 131,644 cases that have presented symptoms during the last 14 days and that represent 4.3% of the total. Also, they said there is 2,204,109 people recovered from the disease.

The average occupancy of general beds in hospitals is 46% and 38% for intensive care beds.

Hospital occupancy has decreased by 59% in relation to the maximum peak reached in January, when hospitals in several cities, including the capital, were saturated.

The first 10 entities that accumulate the highest number of cases are: Mexico City, State of Mexico, Guanajuato, Nuevo León, Jalisco, Puebla, Sonora, Tabasco, Veracruz and Querétaro, which together make up more than two thirds (66%) of all accumulated cases registered in the country.

Follow the information about business and current affairs in Forbes Mexico

VACCINATION PLAN

The report also indicated that so far 65,631,680 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered, adding 1,120,776 on Thursday.

He also specified that 25,511,123 people have received the necessary doses to complete the vaccination scheme in Mexico, which has 126 million inhabitants.

The vaccination program includes, for now, those over 30 years of age, pregnant women, medical and educational personnel, as well as the population over 18 years of age in the states of Sonora, Chihuahua and Baja California, as part of a pilot plan to reopen the border with the United States.

Follow us on Google News to keep you always informed