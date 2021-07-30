Mexico accumulated 19,223 new cases this Thursday, a new maximum of the third wave, and 381 deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, according to the technical statement from the Ministry of Health (Ssa).

With this, they add two consecutive days with more than 19 thousand infections, since 19,028 were registered yesterday, according to the agency.

With these data, the country reached 2,810,097 accumulated infections, while the total deaths since the pandemic began are 239,997, according to figures from Ssa.

Mexico remains the fourth country with the most deaths from Covid-19, behind the United States, Brazil and India, and is sixteenth in number of confirmed infections, according to the Johns Hopkins University count.

These figures come in the midst of a third wave of infections, mainly among young people and unvaccinated adults as a result of the advance of the delta variant of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

In addition, health authorities estimate that the real number of infections is 3,006,930. Of this number, they are active 124,688 cases that have presented symptoms during the last 14 days and that represent 4.1% of the total. Also, they said there is 2,192,477 people recovered from the disease.

The average occupancy of general beds in hospitals is 44% and 38% for intensive care beds.

Hospital occupancy has decreased by 60% in relation to the maximum peak reached in January, when hospitals in several cities, including the capital, were saturated.

The first 10 entities that accumulate the highest number of cases are: Mexico City, State of Mexico, Guanajuato, Nuevo León, Jalisco, Puebla, Sonora, Tabasco, Veracruz and Querétaro, which together make up more than two thirds (66%) of all accumulated cases registered in the country.

VACCINATION PLAN

The report also indicated that so far 64,489,596 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered, adding 1,176,387 on Wednesday.

He also specified that 25,205,090 people have received the doses necessary to complete the vaccination scheme in Mexico, which has 126 million inhabitants.

The vaccination program includes, for now, those over 30 years of age, pregnant women, medical and educational personnel, as well as the population over 18 years of age in the states of Sonora, Chihuahua and Baja California, as part of a pilot plan to reopen the border with the United States.

