Mexico accumulated 19,028 new cases this Wednesday, a maximum since January 23 (20,057 infections) and a new maximum also of the so-called third wave, according to the technical statement of the Ministry of Health (Ssa).

Regarding deaths, the Ssa reported 537 more related to Covid-19 in the last day.

With these data, the country reached 2,790,874 accumulated infections, while the total deaths since the pandemic began are 239,616 , according to figures from Ssa.

Mexico remains the fourth country with the most deaths from Covid-19, behind the United States, Brazil and India, and is sixteenth in number of confirmed infections, according to the Johns Hopkins University count.

Follow us on Google News to keep you always informed

These figures come in the midst of a third wave of infections, mainly among young people and unvaccinated adults as a result of the advance of the delta variant of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

In addition, health authorities estimate that the real number of infections is 2,986,961. Of this number, they are active 117,368 cases that have presented symptoms during the last 14 days and that represent 3.9% of the total. Also, they said there is 2,181,291 people recovered from the disease.

The average occupancy of general beds in hospitals is 43% and 36% for intensive care beds.

Hospital occupancy has decreased by 63% in relation to the maximum peak reached in January, when hospitals in several cities, including the capital, were saturated.

The first 10 entities that accumulate the highest number of cases are: Mexico City, State of Mexico, Guanajuato, Nuevo León, Jalisco, Puebla, Sonora, Tabasco, Veracruz and Querétaro, which together make up more than two thirds (66%) of all accumulated cases registered in the country.

Follow the information about business and current affairs in Forbes Mexico

VACCINATION PLAN

The report also indicated that so far 63,313,209 doses of the vaccine against Covid-19 have been administered, adding 1,453,638 on Monday.

He also specified that 24,856,170 people have received the necessary doses to complete the vaccination scheme in Mexico, which has 126 million inhabitants.

The vaccination program includes, for now, those over 30 years of age, pregnant women, medical and educational personnel, as well as the population over 18 years of age in the states of Sonora, Chihuahua and Baja California, as part of a pilot plan to reopen the border with the United States.

Follow us on Google News to keep you always informed