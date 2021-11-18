This Wednesday, shipment number 87 from Pfizer-BioNTech arrived in Mexico with 596 thousand 700 packaged vaccines against COVID-19. With which there are 38 million 964 thousand 705 doses received by this pharmaceutical company since December 23.

Pre-registration of vaccination for adolescents between 15 and 17 years old without comorbidities is opened

During the reception of the biologicals in Terminal 1 of the International Airport of Mexico City (AICM) “Benito Juárez”. The general director of Laboratorios de Biológicos y Reactivos de México (Birmex), SA de CV, Pedro Zenteno Santaella, stressed that, as of this Friday, November 19. The vaccination pre-registration is opened for adolescents between 15 and 17 years old without comorbidities, so that they receive the vaccine against COVID-19.

Zenteno Santaella urged the population to maintain sanitary measures such as the correct use of face masks. As well as frequent hand washing with soap and water and healthy distance.

Mexico has received 119 million 186 thousand 905 packaged vaccines

At 9:01 a.m., flight CJT 952 arrived from Cincinnati, United States. 48 elements of the Mexican Army participated in the arrival, transfer and safety of the vaccines.

Mexico has received 119 million 186 thousand 905 packaged vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca, Sinovac. As well as the National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology Gamaleya, CanSino Biologics, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna

Likewise, in Mexican territory, the Drugmex laboratory has bottled 13 million 457 thousand 040 doses of CanSino Biologics, and the Liomont laboratory 33 million 542 thousand 800 biologicals from AstraZeneca. Which makes a total of 46 million 999 thousand 840 packaged vaccines in the country.

In sum, since December 23, Mexico has had 166 million 186 thousand 745 biologicals available.

To date, 154 shipments have been received on 168 flights.

HORIZON COVID

In the last 24 hours, Mexico added 57 new deaths and 775 cases of coronavirus, which accumulate 291,204 deaths and 3 million 846 thousand 508 infections, according to the report from the Ministry of Health.

The technical statement also counts: 551 thousand 556 suspected cases 7 million 202 thousand 320 negative cases 19 thousand 359 estimated active cases Covid-19 cases.

The 10 states that accumulate the most covid-19 infections are: Mexico City, State of Mexico, Nuevo León, Guanajuato, Jalisco, Tabasco, Puebla, Veracruz, Sonora and San Luis Potosí.

It is necessary to continue to adhere to basic hygiene measures

The SSa recalled that, although most of the country is under a green epidemiological traffic light, it is necessary to continue to adhere to basic hygiene measures, such as healthy distance, the use of face masks, hand washing, ventilation of closed spaces and avoiding crowds .

Finally, he emphasizes that the most vulnerable people must remain safe, for example: people with diabetes, hypertension, morbid obesity, kidney failure, lupus, cancer, heart and respiratory diseases, as well as transplants, elderly people over 60 years of age. and pregnant women.

