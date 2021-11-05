The pain caused by the Covid-19 health emergency will never go away, but at least a hopeful outlook is already looming. After just over a year and a half, there is finally a considerable decrease in the number of infections and deaths in our country. Even in most of the national territory, all activities have already been reopened to reactivate the economy. Could it be that Mexico has finally tamed the pandemic?

Progress made

Based on the new report from the Ministry of Health (SSa), in this epidemiological week the speed of infections by the SARS-CoV-2 virus reports a 16 percent decrease compared to the previous week. With this, there are already ten consecutive weeks that a decrease in new cases has been registered.

The Daily Technical Report states that to this day there are 23,271 active cases of people with signs and symptoms associated with COVID-19. The figure is equivalent to 0.6 percent of the total accounted for since the start of the health emergency.

At the cutoff of this November 4, hospital occupancy showed a reduction of 86 percent compared to the highest point reported in January. Overall bed occupancy decreased one percentage point to 19 percent. While intensive care beds registered an increase of one percentage point, to stand at 17 percent.

With the application of 362 thousand 553 vaccines against Covid-19, Mexico reaches 126 million 884 thousand 663 doses supplied since the beginning of the National Vaccination Strategy. While up to now 61 million 036 thousand 413 people 18 years of age and older have a complete scheme, which is equivalent to 82 percent.

The grave situation facing Europe

But although it is satisfactory news, it does not mean that the problem is over. We must learn from the current situation that Europe is going through as it becomes the new epicenter of the pandemic. So far it is the only region in the world that has registered an increase in cases.

The explanation for this strange phenomenon is found in anti-vaccine groups. There are not a few people who are opposed to receiving any biological and that has caused an increase in infections. Just a few months ago, Europe was optimistic and now a gloomy scenario is looming.

On the other hand, the arrival of winter in Mexico is another factor that must be considered. The drop in temperature can cause an increase in respiratory diseases such as Covid-19 or influenza. Therefore, it is not ruled out that a rebound may occur at the end of the year.