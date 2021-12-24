Even so, Inegi reported that the deficit in November was less than the 2,701 million dollars reported in October.

#Balance of trade In November 2021, Mexico’s total merchandise exports amounted to 45.6 billion dollars (+ 19.2% y / y vs. Nov 2020) of which 40.2 billion dollars were manufactured (+ 16.8%); merchandise imports reached 45.7 billion dollars (+ 29.6%). pic.twitter.com/X7UO4QUw8a – Julio A. Santaella (@SantaellaJulio)

December 24, 2021

“The change in the trade balance between October and November originated from an increase in the balance of the non-oil products balance, which went from a deficit of 794 million dollars in October to a surplus of 1,723 million dollars in November,” he detailed in a release.

In November alone, total exports totaled 45.587 million dollars, an amount 19.2% higher than the one reached in the same period last year.

“Within non-oil exports, there were annual growths of 16.6% in those directed to the United States and of 17.3% in those channeled to the rest of the world,” said Inegi.

In the same period, imports totaled 45.699 million dollars, 29.6% more than the amount reported in the same month last year.

Mexico had a trade surplus of $ 34.476 billion in 2020.

The country is confident that the entry into force in July 2020 of the new Treaty between Mexico, the United States and Canada (T-MEC), will help attract investment, boost trade and will make the Mexican economy grow above 6% this year.

With information from EFE