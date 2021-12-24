Even so, Inegi reported that the deficit in November was less than the 2,701 million dollars reported in October.

“The change in the trade balance between October and November originated from an increase in the balance of the non-oil products balance, which went from a deficit of 794 million dollars in October to a surplus of 1,723 million dollars in November,” he detailed in a release.

In November alone, total exports totaled 45.587 million dollars, an amount 19.2% higher than the one reached in the same period last year.

“Within non-oil exports, there were annual growths of 16.6% in those directed to the United States and of 17.3% in those channeled to the rest of the world,” said Inegi.

In the same period, imports totaled 45.699 million dollars, 29.6% more than the amount reported in the same month last year.

Mexico had a trade surplus of $ 34.476 billion in 2020.

The country is confident that the entry into force in July 2020 of the new Treaty between Mexico, the United States and Canada (T-MEC), will help attract investment, boost trade and will make the Mexican economy grow above 6% this year.

With information from EFE