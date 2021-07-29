The Mexican baseball team will have their first match on Thursday, July 29 (Photo: Twitter / @ CONADE)

The dawn of Thursday, July 29, 2021 competitions will continue at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, on its sixth official day of activities. Although the fight for a medal is not contemplated on the agenda, Yes, the journey alone will begin for athletes who have already participated in team disciplines, as well as characters that will play for the first time in the maximum sporting fair. The debut in Baseball and Athletics stands out.

In the early hours of the day the activity of the Mexican Sailing Team. Hours later, after an exciting debut, albeit with defeat, against the couple representing the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), Josué Gaxiola and José Luis Rubio will take to the beach volleyball court in search of their first victory in the group stage. This time they will face Ondrej Peruic and David Schweiner from the Czech Republic.

Similarly, minutes before four in the morning, Mexican archer Ana Paula Vázquez will begin the long journey in her quest to get on the podium in individual Archery of the women’s branch. The youngest of the Mexican team of the discipline will have to hold a five-set duel against Ane Marcelle dos Santos, who is leading the Brazilian delegation.

Edgar Rivera will seek to classify in the high jump discipline (Photo: Instagram @ edgar_riverahj)

Activities will continue throughout the afternoon and into Thursday night. In the second session of sports activities, Abraham Ancer and Carlos Ortiz will continue their journey in the second round of golf. The start of the competition is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

A few hours later the debut in two disciplines will take place. In the first instance, Edgar Rivera will hit the track at the Tokyo Olympic Stadium to make his Athletics debut. As part of group B, at 7:15 p.m., he will seek to make a place in the classification of the High Jump discipline in the men’s branch. Among the 16 opponents that make up its sector, it is considered in the 32nd position worldwide.

Meanwhile, at 10:00 p.m., the Mexican Baseball Team will conduct its first match at the Olympic Games. The ninth directed by manager Benjamín Gil will have to face the team of Dominican Republic. Although the rival already debuted and lost to the hosts, in a friendly match held at the Alfredo Harp Helu Stadium in Mexico City, the tricolor fell on the scoreboard.

Ana Paula Vázquez will look for the medal in individual Archery, her first eliminatory will be at dawn on July 29 (Photo: Instagram / @ anapau_vazquezfl)

An hour later, the Mexican athlete Dafne Navarro Loza will seek her classification in the trampoline gymnastics competition. His group is made up of 16 competitors. The complete schedule of the competitions throughout July 29 is as follows.

00:35 – Candle. Male Finn, regatta 05. Juan Pérez; as well as RS: X female, regatta 12. Demita Vega.

01:20 – Candle. RS: X male, regatta 10. Ignacio Berenguer; as well as male Finn, regatta 06. Juan Pérez.

02:00 – Beach volleyball. Second match of group B against Czech Republic. Josué Gaxiola and José Luis Rubio.

Dafne Navarro will make her debut in the trampoline gymnastics classification (Photo: CONADE)

17:30 – Men’s golf. Round 2. Abraham Ancer and Carlos Ortiz.

19:15 – Athletics in men’s high jump mode. Qualifying round in group B. Edgar Rivera. (Debut).

22:00 – Baseball. Group A opening round against the Dominican Republic. Mexican Baseball Team. (Debut).

22:05 – Candle. Women’s radial laser, regatta 9. Elena Oetling.

23:00 – Women’s trampoline gymnastics. Qualifying round. Dafne Navarro Loza. (Debut).

23:00 – Candle. Women’s radial laser, regatta 10. Elena Oetling.

