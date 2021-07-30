The results of the National Health and Nutrition Survey ( Ensanut 2020 ) show that there is a higher prevalence of comorbidities among Mexicans. And that the first option in the face of the disease for the majority is not to go to public medical services, but to get out of pocket for treatment.

Lack of public or private insurance

The above is due to the lack of public or private insurance, or because not all the health supplies or treatments they require are included in the system or the institution where they are cared for.

In fact, in Mexico only 52% of the population is served by public social security institutions, like the IMSS and ISSSTE. While 48% solve any illness, accident or health complication through private insurance or their own money.

The Health System in Mexico is undoubtedly one of the most complex sectors. Since the last century it has been consolidated as a fragmented system. Although our Health System has managed to offer first level services to a large part of the population. Resource management remains inadequate.

Could the lack of public health reflect the increase in these diseases?

Among those who participated in the sample that served as the study for the National Health and Nutrition Survey (Ensanut 2020). 74.1% of women and men aged 20 and over are overweight and obese. Which represents an increase of 2.8 percentage points compared to 2012.

Of Mexican women, 76% do not have a healthy weight, compared to 73% in 2012; while among men, 73% are exceeded, when nine years ago, that percentage was 69.4%. The highest prevalence of obesity was observed in the Pacific (43.9%), border (39.3%) and peninsula (41.5%) regions.

In the last eight years there was also an increase in diabetes due to medical diagnosis. This disease went from a prevalence of 9.2% in 2012 to 10.6% in 2020.

However, despite the numbers, Mexicans spend more on food and tobacco than on their own health.

What do Mexican households spend on?

INEGI has just released the results of the 2020 National Household Income and Expenditure Survey (ENIGH).

Below is a breakdown of current expenses and the place of health in average life.

In current spending, the item of food, beverages and tobacco represented the largest category, since Mexicans spend $ 11,380 pesos on this; $ 5,552 in transportation and communications; $ 3,285 in housing and services; $ 2,395 in personal care and $ 2,297 in education and entertainment.

It should be noted that the areas in which they spent the least were health ($ 1,266 pesos) and clothing and footwear ($ 893 pesos).

Finally, another data that should be noted is that the households of the first had an average expenditure of $ 11,881 pesos per quarter. While in tenth households it was $ 73,601 pesos on average.

