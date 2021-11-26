Although sometimes underestimated, tuberculosis actually represents a serious global public health problem. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), it is the thirteenth cause of death and the deadliest infectious disease behind Covid-19. While only during 2020 caused 1.5 million deaths. That is why a study that identified two potential new antibiotics is of great relevance.

In a tripartite investigation in which academics from the Institute of Biotechnology (IBt) of the UNAM participated; from Stanford University, in the United States; and from the Salvador Zubirán National Institute of Medical Sciences and Nutrition, two new antibiotic molecules were discovered, isolated and synthesized from scorpion venom precursors.

New antibiotics against tuberculosis

These are two benzoquinones, one red and the other blue, which were found at UNAM to be powerful antibiotics that kill bacteria (such as Staphylococcus aureus and Mycobacterium tuberculosis) and are antineoplastic against several types of cancer cells, reported IBt researcher emeritus, Lourival Domingos Possani Postay, who led the work.

“They are antibiotics that are not as such in the scorpion, it has substances that are precursors of the antibiotic. When we remove the venom from the scorpion, upon contact with atmospheric air, oxygen modifies the precursor and makes the color of the poison appear ”.

In the IBt laboratory Possani and his collaborators isolated these colored components (blue and red) and tried to determine their structure. The new molecules were obtained from precursors of the scorpion venom Diplocentrus melici, from Veracruz. They were chemically characterized by nuclear magnetic resonance and mass spectrometry in collaboration with Stanford University.

Subsequently, in the IBt their powerful properties as antibiotics were verified in mouse models and in cell cultures, where they kill bacteria and fight various types of cancer cells. Meanwhile, the Salvador Zubirán National Institute of Medical Sciences and Nutrition showed that they are excellent antibiotics against multidrug-resistant strains of Mycobacterium tuberculosis.

“The blue component is as good at preventing infection as Isoniazid, the main antibiotic recommended by the World Health Organization for the treatment of tuberculosis.”

He explained that in order to use these molecules as medicines in the future, they applied for the initial patent called PCT, “it is international, but it has to be registered in different countries. Once we meet the international deadline, we require patenting in five regions. “

And now, what’s next?

The project, currently in patent procedure in Mexico, the United States, more than 20 countries of the European Community, South Africa and China, it obtained second place in the ninth edition of the Program for the Promotion of Patenting and Innovation, organized by the Coordination of Linkage and Technology Transfer of UNAM .

When the licenses are ready, the benefits will be divided into three parts: 40 percent for UNAM and the same percentage for Stanford University, as well as 20 percent for the Salvador Zubirán National Institute of Medical Sciences and Nutrition, he clarified.