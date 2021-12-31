This 63-year-old retiree recently signed an international claim promoted by a legal firm with offices in Latin America and the United States that seeks that the Chinese government and the World Health Organization (WHO) pay people affected by covid-19.

Mexico has been hard hit by the coronavirus, being the fifth country in the world that registers the most deaths in absolute numbers with 299,285 until December 30, 2021.

For Michaus, signing was not easy. “I am still not so convinced if I did the right thing, I have mixed feelings because it seems that I profit from the death of my daughter,” he tells AFP.

His daughter Noreen died on July 23 after contracting COVID-19. He was 25 years old, left a month-old baby. “No money is going to give me back my daughter, but I do it for the future of my granddaughter,” he justifies.

The cost of “negligence”

The Poplavsky International Law Offices, whose headquarters is in Buenos Aires, is leading this claim to which those affected from other countries have also joined, especially from Colombia and Argentina.

In social networks, they summon their potential clients in Mexico with the slogan “Did you suffer from COVID? Know your rights.”

“These claims are presented due to the negligence of both China and the WHO in handling COVID-19,” lawyer Denisse González, Poplavsky’s representative in Mexico, told AFP.

“All compensations are economic, it depends on the situation. For having suffered COVID-19, they are $ 200,000, according to the consequences it is a higher amount, for death they are up to $ 800,000, the highest,” adds González.