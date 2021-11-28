But not everything is abroad. The CMV works with the government of Mexico City to make a grape harvest in the Zócalo during the first semester of next year, in addition to seeking the declaration for Mexican Wine Day.

For Backhoff, the growth potential for wine made in the country is in the recovery of consumer demand, which returned to the growth trend of 2019 after the interruption of the pandemic in 2020. “Fortunately, 2021 has been better than the projected. We are already resuming and we are in a strategic moment. We have seen a union at the national level that has made us much stronger and that allows us to face situations like those that come next year, “he points out.

Paz Austin, general director of the CMV, affirms that in favor of this recovery is the reactivation of events, which has allowed us to have double-digit sales growth. “We returned to grasp an important growth and it is putting us in an international scene. A second boom of the Mexican wine is coming,” he assures.

The directive adds that another situation that allows to affirm this are the prizes that during 2020 some national labels won in world competitions in Canada and Brussels.

The strategy aims to grow exports, which currently reach 25 countries, and improve the presence in Mexico, where three out of every 10 bottles sold are national labels. “There is much to grow, many people in the producing states do not know that wine is manufactured in their state,” says Austin.

Breaking the production barrier

To achieve these goals, wine producers will have to grow production, which is now 7,000 hectares.

Backhoff says that one of the goals is to double it to maintain the 30% market share and raise it to 50% in the medium term, which is the figure in other countries with conditions similar to those of Mexico. To reach this last percentage, it is necessary to grow production to 20,000 hectares.

“The outlook is positive and there are opportunities. There is a very clear preference for Mexican wine towards national wine and now what we have to do is produce it,” he says.

In the country, there are 14 producing states, in which 18 grape varieties are grown: Aguascalientes, Baja California, Baja California Sur, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Durango, Guanajuato, Jalisco, Nuevo León, Querétaro, Puebla, San Luis Potosí, Sonora and Zacatecas.

The wine industry employs 500,000 day laborers and of half a million tons of all the grape vocations that are produced in the country, 12.5% ​​is used for the production of wines, to reach 2.5 million boxes per year.