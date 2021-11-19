In a complex surgery that lasted almost four hours, doctors from Hospital General de Zona (HGZ) No. 2, from Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) in Coahuila. They removed a benign thoracic tumor larger than a melon, which was pressing on the patient’s heart and lung. Which caused respiratory distress and affected the development of their daily activities.

The patient with a thoracic tumor was always a healthy, active and athletic man

The specialist in cardiothoracic surgery at HGZ No. 2, Dr. Jonhy Emmanuel Robles Martínez. He recalled that in 2020 -at the beginning of the health emergency due to COVID-19, to Don Jorge, a 72-year-old from Saltillo. A computerized axial tomography and an X-ray film were performed, the result of which revealed a solitary pleural fibroma (benign tumor in the membrane that surrounds the lungs).

“The patient was always a healthy, active and athletic man, so in principle he did not accept the surgery and allowed almost a year to pass until the mass grew. It invaded the thoracic cavity, began to put pressure on the lung and heart, and consequently became tired and agitated at the slightest effort. He could not bend over or walk a lot, and in general, there was a limitation for the development of his normal activities, so he decided to intervene ”, he explained.

The procedure was carried out on May 21 of this year. At the head was the specialist Robles Martínez. Which was supported by an oncosurgeon, an anesthesiologist, resident doctors and interns.

Thoracic tumor; it was a slow and complicated surgical procedure.

Robles Martínez added that it was a slow and complicated surgical procedure. Due to the amount of adhesions formed and the tumor had to be separated from the pericardium (part that surrounds the heart). Without affecting the aorta vein (the most important in the body).

He explained that despite the fact that an 18 to 20-centimeter wound was made, the space was insufficient to maneuver and extract. So it was necessary to make a controlled fracture of the rib and thus they managed to remove the large mass. Larger than a melon or a newborn baby.

Don Jorge remained in intensive care for three days, he was on the floor for another three, to discharge on May 26 and continue his care on an outpatient basis. He will return for evaluation the following year, due to his excellent health conditions.

After the intervention, the patient leads a normal life and the last week of October he was discharged to continue evaluations once a year. He has returned to sports, gradually resumes his activities and the doctors predict that he will be able to lead an absolutely normal life.

A high degree of preparation and professionalism

According to the cardiothoracic surgeon, Social Security’s HGZ No. 2 has doctors with a high degree of preparation and professionalism. And it also has all the technical resources and equipment necessary to solve interventions of this nature, even when they are Third Level of Care.

“As professionals we are also empathetic and it seems unfair to us that a family should move to another city, with the expenses and inconveniences that it entails. When we have here in the city the resources and the capacity to relieve patients ”, he concluded.

Patient thanks IMSS for second chance at life

For his part, Don Jorge thanked “all the doctors and the staff who treated me at the General Hospital of Zone No. 2 are white angels to whom I thank, but particularly to Dr. Jonhy, whom I appreciate and admire because also he is an eminence ”.

“Here at Social Security they did me the favor of loving me like family. I tell them that I love them, I respect them, I will always admire them and I will carry them in my heart for this second chance at life that they have given me ”.

He explained that thanks to the surgery he has returned to walk without shaking and little by little he returns to the practice of sports and the active life that he likes to lead.

For me the IMSS is one of the best in the world, with magnificent attention, he concluded.

Related Notes:

Five strategies for a more vital medical practice

GRAPH: These are the states with the worst health services

Regional Hospital Lic. Adolfo López Mateos; certified by the General Health Council