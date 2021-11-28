The local benchmark S & P / BMV IPC index fell 1.92% to 49,651.80 points at 8.37 a.m. local time (1437 GMT).

The new variant was detected in South Africa. The European Union and the United Kingdom are among those who have tightened border controls, as scientists try to find out if the mutation is resistant to vaccines.

“Investors are overreacting and are clearly speculating that a rapid spread of a more brutal COVID strain could once again derail the global economy,” CI Bank said in an analysis note for its clients.