The first indications of the rescheduling of a party in this The opening date was given around the Santos against Tigres, due to the fact that at least six confirmed infections are reported in the feline squad.

On the other hand, the press reported 11 positive cases on the Toluca campus prior to his visit to the Pumas.

The Liga MX clubs agreed on the possibility of rescheduling their matches the week following the originally scheduled one due to the existence of between seven and 10 infections or in a later week if there are more than 10 positive cases.

Pachuca-San Luis, opening match

The Mexican football championship will begin this Thursday with the visit of the Tuzos del Pachuca to Atlético de San Luis, a team that was reinforced by veteran Argentine midfielder Rubens Sambueza and Uruguayan striker Abel Hernández.

“Coming to Mexican soccer is a new challenge, I hope I can respond on the field”, Said Abel Hernández regarding his presentation with Atlético de San Luis. The forward is supported by his experiences with Peñarol from Uruguay, CSKA Moscow and, more recently, Fluminense from Brazil, among other clubs.

For its part, Pachuca started a new project with the incorporation of reinforcements such as Uruguayan midfielder Jesús Trindade and with the hiring of Uruguayan technical director Guilllermo Almada, who until the previous tournament directed Santos.

“To be a champion is the highest aspiration we have and Pachuca opens the door for us to achieve it,” said Almada, who with Santos lost the final of the Clausura-2021 tournament against Cruz Azul.