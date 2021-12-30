Reuters.- The Mexican peso appreciated moderately in a cautious market attentive to the effects that the new variant of the omicron coronavirus may have on economic growth, while the stock market lost due to profit taking after scoring a record high the day before.

The local currency was trading at 20.5770 per dollar, up 0.31% compared to 20.6420 in the Reuters reference price on Tuesday.

“It is probable that the Mexican peso will maintain this behavior the rest of the week, with gains in the first hours of the day and taking profits towards the end of the day. Investors are preparing to kick off the year-end festivities and will seek to profit from the assets, ”according to CI Banco analyst Jorge Gordillo.

Daily Covid-19 infections have reached record numbers in the United States, Europe and Australia due to the rapid spread of the new omicron variant, which saturates testing centers and keeps workers at home. In this context, authorities in countries such as Italy and the United States are considering reducing the duration of quarantines to avoid further damage in the labor market.

Don’t Miss: Barrel Nears $ 80 Due to Shortage of Supply, Stocks Fall

Meanwhile, the benchmark S & P / BMV IPC stock index fell 0.6% to 52,917.27 points mid-day, after hitting an all-time high on Tuesday.

The fall of 1.84% to 88.49 pesos of the papers of the mining giant Grupo México stood out.

Outside the leading index, Grupo Aeroméxico’s shares registered a drop of 2.71%, breaking with the sharp ups and downs recorded last week due to speculation that the announcement of a public offer to acquire shares prompted, according to experts.

In the debt market, the 10-year bond yield rose six basis points to 7.63%, while the 20-year rate added two to 7.98%.

Do you already have us on Facebook? Like us and receive the best information