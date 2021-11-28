The local currency was trading at 21.8230 pesos per dollar, with a loss of 1.23% compared to 21.5575 in the Reuters reference price on Thursday. Previously, in international operations, it fell to 22,1510 units, its weakest level since September 30, 2020.

The weight accumulates a loss in the year of almost 10% and outlines its worst week since the one ended on September 25 of last year.

The new variant identified in South Africa prompted the European Union, the United Kingdom and India to announce tightening of their border controls as scientists tried to determine whether the mutation is resistant to current vaccines.

Gold prices go up

According to Reuters, concerns about a new variant of the coronavirus emerging in South Africa, which could slow the recovery of the global economy, is leading investors to bullion safety.

Spot gold jumped 0.9% to $ 1,805.26 per ounce at 0951 GMT (3:51 am in central Mexico). Gold futures in the United States totaled 1.2% at $ 1,805.20 an ounce.

“Markets fear that this new variant could weigh more on the economy than the Delta mutation discovered a year ago and that has spurred demand for gold as a safe haven asset,” said Peter Fertig, analyst at Quantitative Commodity Research.