MEXICO CITY, Nov 29 (Reuters) – The Mexican peso broke a streak of seven declines on Monday after the initial shock late last week over the discovery of a new variant of the coronavirus, and the stock market advanced as investors assess risks for the world economy as a consequence of omicron.

* The local currency was trading at 21.6770 per dollar near the end of the session, with a gain of 1.06% compared to 21.9100 in the Reuters reference price on Friday.

* Meanwhile, the local benchmark S & P / BMV IPC index rose 0.61% to 49,796.30 points with a volume of almost 243 million securities traded. The local market fell 2.24% on Friday, its biggest daily decline since January.

* The peso fell during Friday’s session to its weakest level in 14 months -22.1510 / dlr- dragged by a global wave of aversion to risk assets. It also registered a fall last week of 5.22%, the largest since the one that ended on September 25, 2020.

* “The currency markets reversed some of the movements on Friday, calming down a bit after the impact of the announcement of the appearance of the new variant Omicron of COVID-19, which could hinder the global economic recovery,” said financial group Monex in a report.

“The peso is appreciating after having marked a losing streak for 7 days against the dollar, the longest since March last year when the pandemic broke out,” he added.

* Omicron is likely to spread internationally and pose a very high risk of sharp increases in infections that could have “serious consequences” in some places, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday.

* In the debt market, the 10-year bond yield fell one basis point to 7.66%, while the 20-year rate dropped one to 8.07%.

(Report by Miguel Angel Gutiérrez)