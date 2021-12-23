Reuters.- The Mexican peso and the stock market advanced on Wednesday after a day of few business for the holiday period at the end of the year, while Investors continued to absorb news about the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

States around the world have tightened restrictions on social mobility and called on citizens to get vaccinated, while omicron looms as the dominant strain of the virus.

The domestic currency was trading at 20.7050 per dollar almost to the end of the deals, with an appreciation of 0.46% against the Reuters reference price on Tuesday.

“Although the Mexican peso is appreciating today, it continues to respect the support at 20.70, a level at which purchase orders for dollars seem to be located. What’s more, there is less liquidity in the financial market, characteristic of the second half of December“Said Gabriela Siller, head of analysis at the local Banco Base.

The benchmark stock index S & P / BMV IPC rose 0.61% to 52,403.05 points, with a volume of 113.8 million securities traded.

A jump of 44.7% to 3.14 pesos of Grupo Aeroméxico’s papers stood out in the local market, in its third day followed by gains, after sinking last week to an all-time low.

In the debt market, the 10-year bond yield advanced 8 basis points to 7.50%, while the 20-year rate added five, to 7.85%.

