Alternative made in Mexico

Vision is one of the most valuable senses and although we can assume that everyone has it, it is not like that. According to the Mexican Society of Ophthalmology, there are at least two million 237 thousand people with visual impairment and more than 415 thousand 800 people withWith this, Mexico is among the 20 countries with the highest number of people affected by visual impairment and blindness. But although it is taken for granted that all of them master the Braille alphabet, in reality it is not like that and that affects their daily communication.

Faced with this problem, students of the Tec de Monterrey developed a device that, with the support of Artificial Intelligence, is capable of translating braille relief into an audio format. This allows people with visual disabilities to be able to read this type of writing and, at the same time, to be able to learn.

The team, which they have named Tap Vision, is made up of Claudia Rivera, Luis Ramos, Darío Aguilar and Mildred Naranjo, from the San Luis Campus; Erik Urrutia, from the Querétaro Campus, as well as Yajairo Zavala, from the Campus Estado de México.

“By placing their hand on the braille text, the user will be able to read it without prior knowledge and at the same time they will have the opportunity to begin to recognize and learn the patterns of braille so that in the near future they can read it without a support device. Furthermore, the idea is that it be portable and can be very useful at all times ”, said Yajairo Zavala.

How does it work?

After investigating the existing media, the team’s proposal is based on the creation of an Artificial Intelligence that is capable of recognizing the patterns of braille writing and then reading it to the user, as if it were a voice assistant, instantly.

Mildred Naranjo, a student at Tec de Monterrey, Campus San Luis, pointed out that very few companies work to help this sector of the population and that many technological advances are designed only for people without disabilities, hence the importance of creating this device.

“We believe that all visually impaired people know braille; however, 85% of them cannot read this type of writing. In addition, half of the population with visual disabilities, from 6 to 29 years of age, does not attend school, and one in three is illiterate, ”said Darío Aguilar, a student at Tec de Monterrey, Campus San Luis.

Several of the members have done social service in the Institute for the Blind and Visually Impaired “Ezequiel Hernández Romo”, known as IPACIDEVI, in the state of San Luis Potosí, which has led to sensitize them about the needs of those who suffer from some type of disability visual.

Additionally, students are working to gain access to a larger community to continue testing and improving the device, which is currently in the prototype phase.

Tap Vision was born in early 2021 and since then the initiative has grown. The team took third place in 4th. Social Entrepreneurship Contest of the Tecnológico de Monterrey South Central Region in the “Ideation” category, having the commitment to address a clear social problem with a sustainable, scalable and innovative idea in terms of the social value proposition and business model.