The Mexican household economy will continue to be significantly affected during 2022 due to the Covid pandemic.

For a considerable period of time the pandemic caused by Covid-19 has come into our lives, affecting our daily lives economical of a good part of the population, also causing the closing of some businesses. According to the second set of results on the study of Business Demography (EDN) 2020 carried out by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI), of the more than 4.8 million Mexican businesses of micro, small and medium size reported in censuses economic of 2019, 3.85 million managed to survive, while around one million 10 thousand closed their doors and 619 thousand businesses were born

Similarly, those who managed to stay in their respective jobs or businesses recorded a considerable decline in income; The National Council for the Evaluation of Social Development Policy (Coneval) mentions in its results of the Poverty Measurement 2020 that those who managed to keep their employment registered 10.3 less than income economic, as well as the population in poverty increase from 41.9 to 43.9 percent between 2018 and 2020, registering an increase of 3.8 million more people in this condition, that is, going from 51.9 to 55.7 million people affected.

The decline in the economy of Mexican households has proven to be quite a challenge that could even affect 2022, since in recent times even informal trade has risen considerably; Statista It shows in its graph on the employment rate in the informal sector in Mexico that during the last quarters there has been a considerable increase in this, achieving that in the second quarter of 2021 this will represent the occupation of 28.5 percent of the population.

Most of the industries were notoriously affected by the arrival of the pandemic; however, there were some companies and projects that even managed to improve their sales, thanks to its presence in the digital world. The passage of time, technological evolution and the arrival of the digital age have given millions of people the opportunity to offer their products and services through online platforms, but these were not necessarily as well received and considered by the Mexican population as today in day, fact that the pandemic caused.

Information of Forbes shows that the decrease in social mobility caused by the pandemic, caused that Mexico had a online sales growth by 81 percent during 2020, managing to represent a value of 316 billion pesos, that is, the equivalent of 9 percent of the retail sector in the country, which was boosted thanks to the use of platforms that allow the sale of Retail products, such as Mercado Libre, Amazon, Linio, AliExpress, among others, as well as some social networks and delivery brands.

With the arrival of vaccines and a notorious decline in covid cases in Mexico, little by little the population is regaining the confidence necessary to take to the streets again and boost the economy, which is increasing its income in various markets; However, there is still a considerable way to go to be able to register the same pre-pandemic numbers (in most cases), especially in the homes mexicans.

According to a survey conducted by the consulting firm of Kantar, it is mentioned that 49 percent of the Mexican households do not really know if their expenses will increase or decrease in this first month of 2022, while 25 percent expect to lower their general expenses and 19 percent will spend more than in the other months; in the same way, they mention that:

“It is evident that the impact of covid-19 cIt continues to be a matter of concern for Mexican families and more so because of the financial, employment, and health situation that currently exists ”.

It is also shown that in reality most people do not have a firm certainty about what will happen during the following months economically speaking, since the current context of the country (and the world) seems to continue to show some difficulties to be able to receive the new year ” as if nothing had happened ”, where despite the fact that the pandemic is relatively beginning its decline, its effects continue to be present.

The Mexican population is regaining the confidence to take to the streets and boost the economy; However, and despite the intention of recovering their pre-pandemic life, households in Mexico still do not have any certainty about what awaits them in terms of income.

