Mexican gymnast uses Demon Slayer music

During the last days we have seen how in several competitions of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games some anime themes have been heard. Although most of these have sounded during Japan’s participation in these events, in the floor routine, Alexa Moreno, Mexican gymnast, was accompanied by a theme from the anime of Demon Slayer.

For your presentation, Alexa Moreno chose the theme of Zenitsu, one of the main characters of the anime that has captivated the whole world. In the past, the gymnast has declared herself a fan of this series, so this choice should not have been a big surprise.

Gymnast Alexa Moreno’s complete floor routine was her last performance for now with a rating of 12,333 💖#Olympic Games #MEX pic.twitter.com/5NfXNeGZSn – Updates mexas¡ 🇲🇽 (@updatesmexas) July 25, 2021

After your presentation, this was what he commented Alexa Moreno on her musical choice for her routine:

“I love Demon Slayer. I need that music to be able to throw the stunts, it motivates me (LAUGHS). I also like My Hero Academia, Fullmetal Alchemist, many manga. In Japan I am in my mere mole ”.

During your participation in gymnastics events, Alexa Moreno obtained a score of 14,663 in the Horse Jumping testQualification that will allow you to participate in the final that will take place on August 1. On related topics, here you can check out the anime songs that have appeared in the Olympics so far.

Via: Alexa Moreno

