The Mexican economy unexpectedly contracted in October, showing that the timid recovery from the coronavirus pandemic extended into the fourth quarter.

The Global Indicator of Economic Activity (IGAE), a kind of monthly Gross Domestic Product (GDP), fell 0.2% compared to September, in its third consecutive month in decline, the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi ).

Analysts had predicted that the IGAE would grow 0.8%. The weak October data adds to the 0.4% drop in GDP in the third quarter, which was its first setback since it began its recovery from the impact of the pandemic.

The figures showed that the decline was led by a 1.2% decline in primary activities, which include agriculture, fishing and mining, and a 0.5% decline in tertiary activities, which include services. In contrast, secondary activities, which include manufacturing, increased 0.6% in October.

Against the same month last year, the IGAE fell 0.7%, the data showed, also contrary to market expectations, which anticipated a growth of 0.9%.

Productive activity in Mexico has been affected by bottlenecks in international supply chains, which have interrupted manufacturing in industries such as the automotive industry, a pillar of the manufacturing sector.

The Inegi also reported that Mexico registered a trade deficit of 112 million dollars last November, a figure that compares with the surplus of 2.984 million dollars in the same month of 2020, the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi) reported this Friday. .

With these figures, Mexico accumulates a deficit of 12,081 million dollars in the first 11 months of 2021. Even so, Inegi highlighted that the deficit in November was less than the 2,701 million dollars reported in October.

“The change in the trade balance between October and November originated from an increase in the balance of non-oil products, which went from a deficit of 794 million dollars in October to a surplus of 1,723 million dollars in November” he explained in a statement.

In addition, total exports totaled 45.587 million dollars in November, an amount 19.2% higher than that achieved in the same period last year, the agency said based on original figures.

Oil sales rose 79.2% year-on-year and stood at 2,779.1 million dollars, while non-oil sales grew 16.7% to 42,807.9 million, he detailed.

“Within non-oil exports, there were annual growth of 16.6% in those directed to the United States and of 17.3% in those channeled to the rest of the world,” Inegi deepened.

Meanwhile, imports totaled 45.699 million dollars, 29.6% more than the amount reported in the same month last year.

Oil purchases grew 79.9% year-on-year, reaching 4.614 million dollars, while non-oil purchases increased 25.7%, adding 41,084.7 million dollars.

“In the period January-November 2021, the value of total imports amounted to 458,613 million dollars, an amount greater by 32.5% than that observed in the same period of 2020,” said Inegi.

Mexico had a trade surplus of 34,476.4 million in 2020 in a year in which both exports and imports fell due to the covid-19 pandemic.

In 2019, the country registered a surplus in the trade balance of 5,820.3 million dollars, a figure that was opposed to the deficit in the trade balance of 13,618 million in 2018.

The 2018 data was almost 25% higher than the negative balance of 10,968 million dollars reported in 2017.

The country is confident that the entry into force in July 2020 of the new Agreement between Mexico, the United States and Canada (T-MEC), will help attract investment, boost trade and will make the Mexican economy grow above 6% this year.

(With information from Reuters and EFE)

