Mexican doctor Michell Ruiz performed the first holographic surgery in the country, using Microsoft HoloLens technology, which consists of a mixed reality device that allows surgeons around the world to interact in real time and project the anatomical images of their patients in holograms projected in the operating room.

“The first advantage is to provide the greatest safety to the patient during the surgical act because it gives us the opportunity to have more planning and achieve that the results are much more consistent and will be reflected in the greater result of the surgery”, Explained Michell Ruiz, orthopedic surgeon at Hospital Ángeles Metropolitano in Mexico City, in an exclusive interview for Forbes Mexico.

Currently this technology is used in France, Switzerland and Germany, and in October 2020 he began to work in the United States and Canada, in the same way, the doctor specified that the training lasted three sessions to later put it into practice in the operating room.

“It gives the opportunity to have a collaboration, as someone who is giving feedback to a doctor who does not have as much experience and that he is responsible for a surgical procedure or on the contrary, one can receive more expert opinions ”, added Dr. Ruiz.

Surgery holographic is an initiative that, in association with the orthopedic surgeon Dr. Thomas Gregory, was created by the Microsoft France team to provide support to surgeons during their interventions in the operating room.

“Acquiring this type of technology is an investment, it is not an expense; it is not a luxury to have it and in the sense that it is not adding an extra value to the procedures, on the contrary, It is a technology that will have a relatively fast return on investment, because the fact of having fewer complications during the procedure and have a faster recovery, that results in lower costs ”, concluded the specialist.

* This note was originally published on February 11, 2021.

