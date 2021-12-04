The tumors they remain among the leading causes of death in Mexico and the rest of the world. Therefore, one of the pending tasks is to develop a vaccine or cure because it would save millions of lives each year. It seems far away to achieve something like this, but a Mexican work managed to design a compound that prevents metastasis because it stops cancer cells and thus prevents the disease from progressing to serious stages.

The person responsible for this important innovation is the researcher at the Institute of Chemistry, Federico del Río Portilla. Together with his work team, he developed a formulation –with scorpion venom– that avoids the process known as metastasis, which makes its treatment difficult.

What does it consist of?

The university scientist explained that the compound, for which he deserved the First Place of the award granted by the Program for the Promotion of Patenting and Innovation (PROFOPI) of the UNAM, does not eliminate cancer cells. Based on laboratory tests (using cell lines and animal models) the innovation prevents invasion.

“As far as we have seen, there must be a series of special characteristics for there to be a cyto-toxicity effect, but not here, it is not a poison for cells. If we can avoid migration, this is relevant because you want to keep the cancer under control. You inject it, it has no negative effects on your body, but it is holding back cancer cells ”.

The expert explained that almost all cells have “pores” called ion channels through which they feed with salts, potassium or calcium. In the case of cancer, several use an “escape” route related to potassium or SK3, which allows migration.

Del Río Portilla and his team targeted this channel to block it with a new therapy based on tamapine, a compound extracted from the venom of the scorpion Mesobuthus tamulus.

The researcher clarified that although in 2016 Korean groups patented the origin of tamapine, it is produced with a toxin from the red scorpion, which has nothing to do with blue, whose venom is used as an anticancer in Cuba.

“What we did was modify tamapine so that it does not block the SK2 channel, but the SK3 channel, which is the one related to cancer, because if I inhibit it, some cancer cells no longer migrate.”

Next Mexican patent

This means that the compound developed at the UNAM, for which a patent was applied for, would be very useful for the treatment, especially of those people who suffer from cancer that does not encapsulate and grows dispersing through various organs of the human body.

He also said that the compound that prevents metastasis is very stable, so it would be useful for targeted treatments, because “what the drug does is contain to allow time for other molecules to prepare and defeat the enemy, that’s what it does It is a containment medicine ”.

So far, the researcher noted, it is unknown how many types of cancer migrate using SK3 channels, but it is known that various cancer cells have the ability to do so, for example in the case of skin, prostate and breast cancer. The next challenge is to move towards preclinical and clinical tests to verify its correct operation.