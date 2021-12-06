The index is made up of five components that measure the expectation that Mexicans have about the present and the future of their economic situation and that of the country.

The indicator on the expected economic situation within 12 months compared to the current one had an increase of 1.2 points compared to October and 6.4 points compared to November 2020.

Mexican families also have a better chance of buying durable goods such as furniture or appliances, compared to a year before. Since the component that measures this perception increased 3.4 points in its monthly comparison and 8.9 points in the annual one.

It does not improve optimism for saving, but it does for vacation

In the complementary components that measure consumer confidence, it was also observed that Mexicans have less hope of being able to save in the next 12 months, since this indicator decreased 0.2 points compared to October.

On the other hand, household expectations regarding the economic possibility to go on vacation next year increased 3.8 points in November, in their monthly variation and 10.1 points in their annual comparison.