More than 40 world leaders signed a declaration of commitment to distribute clean and affordable energy around the world, this occurred during the United Nations Conference on Climate Change in 2021 (COP26).

Among the agreements of this meeting, the Global Methane Commitment, signed by more than 100 world leaders, its goal is to reduce methane emissions by 30% by 2030. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), agriculture is responsible for at least 21% of global greenhouse gas emissions.

Emissions from livestock can be mitigated with biodigesters, capturing methane from manure and converting it into a clean energy source. Biodigesters provide a solution not only in terms of sustainability, renewable energy generation and waste management, but also contribute to the creation of circular economies.

In this context, the Mexican company Sistema.bio’s mission is to manufacture, install and finance biodigesters, systems that transform organic waste into biogas and a powerful organic fertilizer for small and medium-sized farms.

About, Camilo Pagés, co-founder of Sistema.bio, stated: “For more than 12 years we have been offering solutions that contribute to sustainable agriculture and a better quality of life. With our biodigesters we allow small producers to increase their agricultural productivity and their net income, in addition to improving the sustainability of their farms and reducing methane emissions to the environment.“