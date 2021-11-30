“22% of the companies consulted in Mexico anticipate that their revenues could grow more than 20% and return to the profitability they had at pre-COVID levels by August 2022,” details the survey of 7,350 leaders in 14 global markets.

The companies consulted in Mexico expressed an outbreak of COVID-19 as one of their biggest concerns, with 55% of the responses compared to 40% globally.

60% in Mexico consider that the resurgence of the disease would be one of the biggest macroeconomic challenges to face in the next 12 months, as well as inflation.

“30% of the companies consulted in Mexico anticipate that international trade will flow positively the following year, a level also higher than the global average. The commercial interrelationship and the strong integration of supply chains with the United States, as well as a strengthening with Asia could be key in the panorama that companies perceive in Mexico ”, said Diego Spannaus, executive director of Foreign Trade and Factoring of HSBC for Mexico and Latin America.