Mexican Christmas with harp and mariachi - Mundodehoy.com

By Sandra Redmond

The Corner of Blues and other music

César Secundino is considered the best harpist in the world and this Christmas season, he has prepared with the Mariachi Ángeles de México, a special project in which the musical languages ​​of Mexican mariachi music and jazz merge into Latin jazz.





In this production that is available in https://ditto.fm/una-navidad-mexicana

Themes are offered such as the Argentine Christmas carol A La Huella by Maestro Ariel Ramírez, medley of Christmas carols in a swing way such as Blanca Navidad, Rodolfo el Reno, We Wish You A Merry Christmas, Navidad Rock, Santa Viene Al Pueblo, as well as classic themes such as Silent Night, Holy Night and an instrumental arrangement of the songs Carol Of The Bells and Ave María, and other original songs by César Secundino.

This harpist, composer and arranger has been awarded in the prestigious competition The World Harp Competition, the final of which was held in May 2018 in the Netherlands and in it he obtained the first place overall and the audience award. Similarly, he has innovated and developed his own technique in which he integrates the virtuosity of the Latin American harp with the refined European technique of the pedal harp.

He has also written arrangements and compositions that have been premiered by renowned harpists around the world. His passion for jazz has motivated him to produce, with the National Jazz Orchestra of Mexico, the recording of the album Suite La Mexicana, the first concert composed for a jazz orchestra with harp as a solo instrument, an ambitious project that links, in five movements , traditional Mexican music with jazz.

For its part, the Mariachi Ángeles de México was created to meet the needs of both artists and a demanding public. With more than 10 years of experience, the mariachi has participated in important international events and has accompanied artists such as Los Tres Tenores, Juan Gabriel, Lila Downs, Pedro Fernández, Pandora, Pesado and Bronco, among many others.

He has also been named “The Most Versatile Mariachi of Mexico”, not only for interpreting Mexican music with mastery, but also for having interpreters with the ability to fuse international genres and themes in the mariachero style, adapting to any type of music, such as He does it this time with the teacher César Secundino. Listen to it now on https://ditto.fm/una-navidad-mexicana