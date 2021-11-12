According to Ana Lilia Rodríguez Ventura, academic at the Faculty of Medicine of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), there is a 40% probability that girls and boys are now overweight or obese as adults.

Three-quarters of the Mexican adult population, that is, 75 percent (three out of every four adults). They are overweight or obese, while 35 percent of school-age children and 38 percent of adolescents. He has this chronic disease, says Ana Lilia Rodríguez Ventura, an academic at the Faculty of Medicine (FM).

Obesity in girls and boys

The specialist in pediatric endocrinology warns that an infant has a 40 percent risk of having adiposity if one of his parents suffers from it and it doubles to 80 percent if both parents are affected. For this reason it is important that from the moment a couple decides to procreate. Do this by maintaining normal weight and take care of your eating habits “so as not to program” your baby improperly.

International Obesity Day

On the occasion of the International Obesity Day that is commemorated on November 12. The university academic highlights that in 2015, during the meeting of the American Diabetes Association, in Boston. It was suggested that health personnel should focus on preventing adiposity because it is incurable in the short term.

“But we can continue fighting to avoid its complications. We did manage to reduce between five and 10 percent the initial weight of adults and 0.5 of the Z-score of the body mass index in children ”.

It specifies that even when a person goes on a diet, they can decrease the size of adipocytes (fat cells). But the number of them will continue there, “that’s why it’s easy to lose weight and gain weight again. The ideal is prevention ”.

A quarter of Mexicans may have excess fat

In addition, he points out, it is unfortunate that 25 percent of adults still have a normal weight in Mexico. Almost a quarter could have excess fat, detected through a special scale that calculates the percentage of body fat.

“Ideally, men should not have more than 20 percent and women should not exceed 30 percent.”

If this method is not available, it can be easily deduced by measuring the waist. In minors. Ideally, the waist / height ratio in centimeters is less than 0.5. While in adults it should be less than 88 centimeters (women) and 102 centimeters (men).

Mexico has one of the highest obesity rates

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) indicates that Mexico has one of the highest rates of obesity among the member countries of that organization. In addition, 34 percent of obese people suffer from the morbid stage, the highest degree of this chronic disease.

The international body places our nation in the second place of the countries with the highest rate of obesity. “The trend begins at an early age, and Mexican children are the most likely to develop it. On those average infants who live in the group of members of that organism (37.7 percent and 31.4 percent, respectively) ”.

Over time it can cause pancreas dysfunction with serious consequences

Rodríguez Ventura believes that the big problem is that people have not fully understood that excess weight is a disease in itself and an epidemic, an unprecedented public health problem. Even internationally, as of 2017 “it was proposed that we coin the term adiposity. To make it clearer that being overweight or obese causes generalized inflammation in all organs, due to the increase in fat tissue ”.

Over time it can cause dysfunction of the pancreas with consequences such as prediabetic states or diabetes; fatty liver or nonalcoholic hepatic steatosis; in women, polycystic ovarian syndrome in which there is dysregulation of hormones and the presence of pregnancy is difficult.

